Nadal reaches 13th French Open final

RAFAEL Nadal maintained his grip on the French Open by reaching another men’s singles final with a battling win over Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.
The Spanish second seed is going for a record-extending 13th title and won 6-3 6-3 7-6 (7-0) against the 12th seed.
Nadal, 34, has only lost twice on the Roland Garros clay in his career and won all 13 of his semi-finals there.
He will face either Serb top seed Novak Djokovic or Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.
If Nadal lifts the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy yet again, it will see him equal Swiss rival Roger Federer’s all-time leading record of 20 men’s Grand Slam titles.
“It is always very difficult against Diego until the end,” said Nadal.
“I am happy with the way I played, I think I have been improving and it was a very positive match for me.”
