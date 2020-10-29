naf-arrests-officials-flogging-curfew-defaulters-in-osun

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has arrested its officials caught on tape flogging residents who defaulted the curfew imposed on citizens in Osun State by the governor.







In a viral video, some NAF officials were seen flogging and meting out other forms of punishment on the defaulters. The state government had imposed a curfew on the state after hoodlums invaded facilities to loot COVID-19 palliatives and other items.







NAF made this known in a series of tweets yesterday entitled: ‘Alleged flogging of curfew defaulters in Ilesha, Osun State.’







NAF tweeted: “The attention of @NigAirForce has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha.







“We wish to inform the general public that @NigAirForce has identified all the personnel involved in the incident and placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.







“@NigAirForce, as a professional and disciplined force, does not condone such irresponsible acts and has zero tolerance for human rights violations, in whatever guise, even against suspected criminals; as all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.







“The acts depicted in the video are at variance with our core values, as we place high premium on the rights of citizens. We wish to reassure that our personnel have been directed on professional conduct to ensure security, while remaining accountable to the Nigerian people.”





