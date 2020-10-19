NAF restates commitment to personnel welfare

By Precious Igbonwelundu

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has inaugurated another transit accommodation for airmen and women.

The service restated its commitment to improved welfare for its personnel.

The accommodation, a 30 by one studio apartment at the 041 Communications Depot, Shasha in Lagos, is the latest infrastructure development that NAF bases and units have witnessed under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Unveiling the facility, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, acknowledged the supports the service had received under the present administration, saying its personnel welfare was a major requirement in human capacity development for enhanced operational performance.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Planning, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Isiaka Amao, said the NAF was gradually phasing out old, dilapidated structures in its formations since all of them cannot be done at once.

“You would bear me witness that while the service is being restructured for efficient service delivery in the last five years, there have also been series of infrastructural developments aimed at improving both the working and living conditions of our personnel.”

“These infrastructural developments range from the construction of new office and living accommodation in all the NAF bases across the country.

“I am happy we have kept faith and we still intend to do more to ensure that the NAF personnel work in a conducive atmosphere and they and their families live in befitting accommodation.

“I urge beneficiaries of this gesture to use the facilities with utmost responsibility and appropriate maintenance culture. It is imperative to remind our personnel across the service that to whom much is given, much more is expected.

“Much resource is being expended to improve personnel welfare, motivation and professionalism. We must do our best to justify this enormous defence expenditure in the face of dwindling resources in the economy. In particular, you have a responsibility to ensure adequate and sustained maintenance of the infrastructure at your disposal.

“As a service, we must also strive to continuously meet and even exceed expectations of the nation by protecting the citizenry and our critical assets as well as bringing succor to the despaired as we discharge our constitutional responsibilities to the nation,” he said.

Commander of 041 Communication Depot in Shasha, Air Commodore Nkem Aguiyi, hailed the CAS for his deliberate infrastructural development across all commands.