nafdac-dg-to-looters:-don’t-consume-stolen-drugs

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Chrstianah Adeyeye, has warned those who stole drugs and other items from the agency’s Northwest zonal office in Kaduna not to consume them.

She said most of the drugs and drinks were assembled in the office for destruction and not for consumption.

The DG warned that the items are substandard, fake and could be harmful if consumed.

Adeyeye said the looted items were worth millions of naira.

The NAFDAC DG spoke on Monday when she was conducted round the damaged offices by the Director of the agency’s Northwest Zone, Mr. Dauda Gimba, and the State Coordinator Natim Mullah Dadi.

She said: “This is a rude shock to me. NAFDAC saves lives. Definitely, this is a setback and an invasion on our private space as an agency whose primary duty is to save lives by ensuring that substandard and fake drugs and other items are not allowed into the society.

“I am devastated because from what I have seen, this has nothing to do with the #EndSARS activities but hoodlums who took advantage of the situation to steal and cause destruction on property both personal and government-owned.

“The insurance company will come and access the extent of damage and pay for the destruction. But we may be forced to lay off workers, where it becomes impossible to meet up. These workers could be your brother, sister and so on. It is a very sad situation.”