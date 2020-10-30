nahcon-chairman-calls-for-global-hajj-fund-management-at-int’l-forum

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON has reiterated its call for internationally professionalised Hajj and Umrah managment.

The Chairman/CEO of the Commission, Alhaji Zhikrullah Hassan gave the call today at the on-going International Hajj Conference and Indonesian Shariah Economic Festival (ISEF) 2020.

The conference seeks to discuss best practices, identify challenges and highlight opportunities in global Hajj fund Management

Alhaji Hassan stated that the time has come for a global body that will manage and proifessionalised Hajj and Umurah services across the globe. NAHCON has been making the call since 2018.

“It is time for the global Hajj and Umrah Community to truly professionalize the management of Hajj and Umrah by having a global body in the likes of International Air Transport Association (IATA), International Standards Organization (ISO) and Project Management Institute (PMI) that will set industry-specific standards, processes, accreditation, training and related issues.

He stated that the idea will ensure that pilgrims from any part of the globe enjoy similar standards of services from their individual home countries as it is obtainable with Air Travel, Hotel or Banking services.

NAHCON chairman espoused the opportunities inherent in the global initiative, which according to him, will expand the socio-economic frontiers of global Hajj and Umrah services.

“With these facts and more, and at the risk of sounding like a Trade and Investment Minister, I make bold to say that Global Hajj Fund Management is assuming an interesting trajectory in the world today.

“We see the likes of Malaysia’s Theta Edge Berhard, a bonafide child of Hajj funds making in-roads in the ICT Services sector within and outside Malaysia with posting an annual revenue of between 19 and 21 Million USD in the last two years.

“However, as far as Hajj is concerned, our two Hajj fund giants, Tabung Haji and BPKH have a lot to offer in the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia and financial services sector especially bridge financing which countries like Nigeria might require.

He recommended that the tangible actions should emerge from the discussions, urging countries to explore the opportunities presented in the conference/festival and agree for follow-up actions aimed at concretizing relationships and possible signing of MoUs or agreements.