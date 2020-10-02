NAHCON Chairman inspects Hajj facilities across country

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has embarked on a familiarization and inspection tour of NAHCON’s ongoing projects across the country.

Among his entourage are the three permanent commissioners of NAHCON, the Commission’s most senior staff, Dr. lbrahim Sodangi, Director Admin and Human Resources and other members of management staff



In each of their stops, the NAHCON delegation pays respect to the seat of government in the state and its royal father seeking for cooperation for NAHCON’s plans as well as to acquaint them of new developments.

In particular, Alhaji Zikrullah enjoined their support for the success of upcoming Hajj Savings Scheme program (HSS) and establishment of the Hajj Training Institute.

The NAHON leader disclosed that among the goals of this board is to see how it can cut down number of days spent by Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during Hajj, a pledge to make Hajj fare affordable through some financial engineering, and digitalization of Hajj operations.

Though he acknowledged that achieving all these would not come easy, especially with Hajj fare components being foreign exchange dependent, nevertheless, he promised that NAHCON would ensure affordability of Hajj for all Muslims in Nigeria.

And one of the soonest ways of achieving this is through the Hajj Savings Scheme, he opined. The NAHCON Chairman lamented that an intending pilgrim must not go into a business or financial suicide in order to raise money for Hajj. Alternatively, he can enrol in the scheme to save for the appropriate time and hopefully raise dividends simultaneously. This is the ultimate goal of the HSS.

Alhaji Kunle Hassan solicited their advice and criticisms for better Hajj administration in Nigeria.

Also among the NAHCON team’s itinerary is a solidarity visit to the state’s Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions to identify with their hard work while advocating for more dedication. At the same time, the team inspects the Hajj Development Levy project for assessment of works.

In their responses, the leaders welcomed the NAHCON team while appreciating their inclusive style of leadership. The Jigawa state governor, His Excellency Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar (mon), for instance, expressed confidence that but for the fact that international Hajj did not take place in 2020, Hajj fare would have been lower.

Similarly, the emir of Dutse, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammadu Nuhu Sanusi expressed gladness over the HSS while affirming that government should not be spending money to sponsor pilgrimage. We have to engage ourselves in meaningful productive ventures, he agreed. The royal father recalled that Hajj management in Nigeria has become better through the years. He expressed gratitude that this visit will be remembered for being the first of its kind to his institution.

The delegation has so far visited the governors and emirs of Bauchi state, Kwara state, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states. Others are Sokoto, Lagos, Bornu among others.

