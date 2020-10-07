NAICOM to digitalise for improved service delivery, others

The insurance regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), is reforming into an an end-to-end automation of its processes. OMOBOLA TOLU-KUSIMO writes on how the initiative will impact the industry.

National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has, for the last 10 years, been trying to digitalise its operations and connect all operators to its portal. But this has not been easy.

Operators and observers have complained the commission is over burdened with monitoring and supervising an industry with 59 insurance companies, 500 brokers, 10,000 agents, 34 loss adjusters, 2,000 policyholders and others.

But last week, the commission announced it had completed a real-time digital platform for better efficiency and effectiveness in its regulatory services to become a globally compliant entity.

NAICOM said this enhancement will lead to increased revenue, cost reduction, improved productivity efficient delivery, and others.

It said data collection and analysis will get a boost, with improved resource management as well as enhanced stakeholder experience and satisfaction.

Deputy Director of Information Technology at NAICOM Abiodun Aribike, in a paper: ‘’Digital Transformation of NAICOM’s Processes and Procedures” at the 2020 NAICOM Seminar for Insurance Journalists, at Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, noted that the drivers of digital transformation in the commission include management’s vision for regulatory effectiveness and transformation of work processes.

He listed others as impact of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, ambiguity (VUCA) on insurance; need to change, innovate, improve and adapt to present realities; changing stakeholders needs and preferences, rapid advances in information technology and emerging technologies; increasing data volumes and need to aggregate data spread across different desktops, laptops and files to a central location; market development and growth opportunities; changing demographics of the commission’s workforce; need for accurate statistics; and eliminating incidences of fake insurance.

Aribike said: “In line with NAICOM’s commitment to use information technology to drive the supervision, regulation and governance of insurance business, it has developed the NAICOM portal to provide a direct interface with the industry to ensure greater accountability and transparency.

“The NAICOM portal is a digital platform that is designed to drive the core business processes of insurance industry with the benefits of service efficiency with quick turnaround time; eradication of fake insurance policies; improved public trust and confidence in insurance; deepen insurance penetration; provide access to statistical data; streamlined approval processes for registration and renewal of licences, etc.

Continuing, he noted: “The digital platform will provide a single point of contact between NAICOM and the industry. The portal comprises the insurance policy system, the licensing system and the regulatory and financial returns system. The insurance policy system captures policies issued in Nigeria and the licensing system automates the core business processes of registration/renewal of licences, new product, Approval In Principle (AIP) & attestation approvals. The regulatory and financial returns system is still at the conception phase”.