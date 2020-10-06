Naira Marley and the Nigerian police Instagram live

Naira Marley and the Force PRO Frank Mba went on instagram live to talk about the case of police brutality and the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other issues. This is after Nigerians on social media reacted differently after Naira Marley cancelled the peace protest he called on citizens to join him today. The Nigerian police force in calming the youths have promised to address the SARS issue and have promised to work with the Ministry of Youth and other stakeholders, including Youth leaders, youth entrepreneurs, CSOs and others to formulate and implement consensual reforms.

