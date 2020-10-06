Naira Marley Cancels Peaceful #EndSARS Protest

Music superstar Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has called off a protest he organised to protest police brutality.

He informed on his verified Twitter handle the protest was called off because “a lot of changes are being made right now.”

According to him: “We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now.

“As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan.”

The Nigeria Police Force followed up the cancellation with an announcement its spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, would have an Instagram Live interview with Naira Marley to address fears by young Nigerians on SARS operations.

“Today, Tuesday 6th October, 2020, by 11am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned,” the police tweeted.

