Naira Marley cancels planned #EndSARS protest

Afropop artiste Naira Marley on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the planned protest against the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

“We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now,” Naira Marley tweeted.

“As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest.”

Naira Marley on Sunday announced his plans to lead a protest against the brutality, extortion, illegal detention and harassment of Nigerians by police personnel.

Other Nigerian celebrities and politicians at the weekend via Twitter hashtags – #WarOnSARS and #EndSARSnow called for the scrapping or reform of Nigeria’s police system.

The police on Sunday heed to the online protests and placed a ban on routine checks by SARS and personnel of other police units.

Despite the changes announced by the police, Naira Marley insisted that the protest was long overdue but later called for calm among his supporters.

“The protest was a cry for change, Nigerian youths and citizens should feel safe,” Naira Marley said. “The government have promised to make changes. Whilst we anticipate their actions it’s important we stick together to sort the issues on ground.”

Prior to the cancellation of the protest, Nigeria police on Tuesday said it will be having a live meeting session with Naira Marley to discuss reforms for SARS.

“Today, Tuesday 6th October, 2020, by 11am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned,” Nigerian police said in a statement.

“The Inspector General of Police wishes to inform Nigerian youths that their voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conducts by some SARS operatives have been heared very loudly and clearly.”

