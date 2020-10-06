Naira Marley hits #EndSARS campaign after cancelled protest

By Samuel Oamen

Music superstar Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has backed down on his support for the #EndSARS campaign aimed at protesting police brutality in the nation.

He had earlier called off a protest slated for Tuesday morning in Lagos.

The Nigeria Police Force responded to the cancellation by announcing an Instagram Live interview with its spokesman Frank Mba.

During the live interview, Naira Marley condemned the #EndSARS campaign, alleging it was powered by armed robbers.

He said there was no need to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police against which many Nigerians have been kicking.

He added concerns over COVID-19 protocols also led to the cancellation of the protest.

According to him: “We need to reform SARS. Let’s be reasonable, are you an armed robber?

“Why will you say they should end SARS? If you end SARS, it means they should end EFCC and other agencies. All we have to do is get them off the road.

“Nobody threatened me, I know my rights. What stopped me was thinking of the safety of everybody and I saw that the police issued a statement.”