nais-gets-new-president

By Friday Omosola

The National Association of Ilaje Students (NAIS) has declared Moses Omotade of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, as the president-elect of the association.

Omotade, who polled 13 votes, defeated his closest opponent, Ojuri Adeola, who polled 12 votes.

Declaring the winner,the Chairman of the Independent Student Electoral Commission (ISEC), Comrade Feyijimi Peter, noted that the winner had satisfied the requirements of law and polled the highest votes among other candidates.

Others winners across various positions were Koriko Comfort of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, as Vice President 1; Igbayisemore Destiny as Vice President 2; Orege Philip as Public Relations Officer; Ojabineni Kayode as General Secretary; Lemadoro Felix as Financial Secretary; Ikuomola Oke as Treasurer; Meduoye Ileri-Oluwa as Welfare Director; Ojotula Oluwajuwon as Social Director; Kalejaye Ajibola Collins as Sport Director; Edema Olaniyi Bodunwole as Assistant General Secretary, and Ogungbeje Adekunle as Auditor .

Other elected members of the legislative arm included Saheyi Happiness as Senate President; Ogungbeje Christian as Deputy Senate President; Edema Gideon as Clerk and Ogungbuyi Blessing as Chief Whip.