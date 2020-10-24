namibia:-actors-scoop-up-cash-prizes-at-monologue-competition

Three actors took home cash prizes for the best monologues in the Nam Acting monologue competition in Windhoek on Thursday.

The first prize was N$3 000, second prize N$1 500 and the third prize consisted of N$1 000.

The event was hosted by Nam Acting and was sponsored by the National Arts Council of Namibia as part of its Covid-19 Arts and Culture Relief Fund.

Some 20 contestants from Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Rehoboth took part.

Cecilijah King won, Enthony Titus came second and Hendrina Hailwa third.

Judges included Michael Pulse, writer and industry expert, as well as Ndakalako Shilongo, film and theatre writer, director and producer.

Nam Acting was founded in 2014 by Selima Henock and Abraham Pieters with the main purpose of equipping actors with excellence.

Henock says: “After aspiring actors go through a workshop, they become members of Nam Acting whereby we add them on our WhatsApp group and constantly share information and opportunities in the industry.

“So far we have engaged close to 100 aspiring actors, with most getting opportunities in the industry through Nam Acting.”