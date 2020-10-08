Namibia: Katjavivivi Pays Tribute to Kaptein McNab

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi on Tuesday joined the chorus of political leaders in mourning the passing of Kaptein John McNab. McNab was the chief of the Rehoboth Basters for over 20 years. He died on Saturday at the age of 85.

McNab was elected as the sixth kaptein of the Rehoboth Basters in 1999 and served his people in this capacity until his death.

“On behalf of myself, the deputy speaker and the entire membership of the National Assembly, I hereby extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to you, the children, family and the entire Rehoboth Baster community,” said Katjavivi in a message of condolence addressed to the widow Teckla McNab.

“While knowing that words alone cannot convey how deeply we feel with you, the family and the entire Rehoboth Baster community, in this time of bereavement, we nevertheless hope that you will find solace in the knowledge that many of us share in your grief.”

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani said it was appalling that McNab did not receive national recognition for the patriotic work he did while leading such a key constituency of indigenous Namibians.

“McNab stood up for the people of Rehoboth at a time when government failed to remedy injustices. Members of the Baster community had been relieved of their fixed property and, as such, several houses in the town were illegally transferred,” he said.

According to Venaani, these houses were transferred by “political opportunists” during the transition to and after independence.

“This is the Kaptein John McNab we will all remember,” Venaani said in a statement.

Family spokesperson Roger McNab told New Era yesterday the late kaptein will be buried in Rehoboth on Saturday. A memorial service was held in his honour at the Rhenish Evangelical Church yesterday.