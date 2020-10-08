Namibia: Nam Ambassador’s TV Interview Ridiculed

AN interview with a Brazilian TV network featuring Namibian ambassador to Brazil, Samuel Nuuyoma, has caused a stir on social media.

Nuuyoma said, among other things, that Namibia is the only country offering “natural air condition”.

The interview, which took place early this week, included questions to the ambassador on what Namibia has to offer as a tourism destination, to which he replied that Namibia is the only country that offers the safari experience.

In an attempt to sell Namibia as a preferred destination with splendid weather, Nuuyoma also told the Brazilian channel Pro Brasilia that Namibia is the only country in southern Africa offering “natural air condition”.

“Namibia is the only country that can offer you natural air condition. It is not the whole Namibia, but one of the Namibian states that can offer you natural air condition, and that is the area also where you can find yourself climbing the mountain and even go to the dunes, and if you want to come to the bottom of the dunes, you roll,” he said.

Nuuyoma said Namibia is also special because of “the nature” and “the creatures” one exclusively finds in the country and nowhere else – especially not in southern Africa.

Attempting to sell the country’s abundant flora and fauna, the ambassador said Namibia is a place where tourists can “recharge their minds” and “find them free of stress”.

“Once you are in Namibia as a tourist, that is the place you can be free of stress from wherever you come, especially those who are coming from the cold weather like in Europe. Once they are in Namibia, they find a different, natural air condition that you do not have in other parts of the world,” he said.

Some of the comments on YouTube ridiculed the ambassador’s attempt at marketing Namibia, saying it was “appalling and a huge misrepresentation” with some asking for him to be recalled.

Other social media users thought he was a poor representative of the country.

Ndumba Kamwanya, a commentator, said he does not blame the Namibian public’s reaction to the video, saying it was “embarrassing”.

He said the ambassador had to be better prepared for the interview.

“We need someone who can clearly provide an image of the country and not someone rambling,” he said.

He said there is a weak link in the country’s current diplomatic system, with the current crew being the worst.

“Most of them were appointed based on politics, and the result is what we have seen on social media . . . By the way, he is not the first one to embarrass the nation,” Kamwanya said.

Nuuyoma, during the same interview, called for stronger trade relations between Namibia and Brazil, saying instead of Brazil importing their fish from Spain (which imports from Namibia), the country should import directly from Namibia.

He also promoted Namibian beer, saying Brazilian businesses only invest in their own country and should invest in Namibia too.

“We have a democratic government in Namibia, thus business in Namibia is stable, making it the destination for investment.

“Peace and stability are very important,” he said.