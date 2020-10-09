Namibia: Ohangwena Rings in the Changes

Ongwediva — More Swapo serving councillors in Ohangwena region did not garner enough votes to re-contest the upcoming regional council elections.

In addition, the three local authorities in Ohangwena also saw a massive change with many of the incumbent councillors failing to make the cut.

At Okongo, only one councillor made the cut, while at Helao Nafidi two survived to stand for another five years.

Three local authority councillors serving at Eenhana also prevailed.

The councillors who were voted out at the weekend at the regional level are Sackaria Haimudi of Ongenga, Udeiko Haufiku of Eenhana and Phillipus Shikongo of Epembe constituency.

Haimudi is replaced by Matheus Shikongo, Haufiku by Olivia Hanghuwo and Shikongo by Matheus Nankama.

The results from the weekend brings the total number of councillors who were voted out to seven.

The Ohangwena has 12 constituencies.

Nominations to field candidates held since the start of this month also saw four women contesting in the regional elections.

Thus far, Ondobe, Oshikunde, Eenhana and Oshikango constituencies have women contesting as candidates.

The outcome of the primaries was confirmed by the party coordinator in Ohangwena Hafeni Hatutale.

Hatutale said this is a manifestation that the zebra-style gender representation and women empowerment is prevailing in the region.

At present, Lonia Shinana-Kaishungu of the Oshikunde constituency is the only female in the regional leadership.

At the local authority level, Helao Nafidi only retained one councillor, Tomas Kandjengo.

Current mayor Eliaser Ngipangelwa and chairperson of the management committee Paulus Haikali did not avail themselves for the contest.

The other serving councillors who were replaced are Sackaria Haimbili, Penexupifo Matias, Fillipus Shimunyenga, Lucia Nghililewanga, Darius Shaalukeni and Sylvia Hangula.

At Eenhana, only the mayor Amos Nangolo, Leonard Iiwana and Eunice Shonena survived the nominations.

The rest of the serving councillors were replaced by Omry-onn Kavandje, Selma Kawiiwa, Ester Kavela and Hangula Hamwaalwa.