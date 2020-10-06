Namibia: Sinzongoro School Benefits From Fish Company

As part of its corporate responsibility, Caltop Investment, a Namibian owned fishing company has donated ICT and administrative equipment to the Sinzogoro Combined School in the Kapako constituency in Kavango West region.

The seven desktop computers, three laptops and two double-side photocopy machines valued at over N$100 000, were handed over to the school last Friday.

The donation came about after the school principal issued a letter to the company in May this year, seeking donations in any form after one of the school blocks was gutted by fire last year.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Jefrey Mulezi Mahongo, the director of Caltop Fishing Operation, indicated that despite many requests received from schools around the country, Sinzogoro remained their preference due to the current situation at the school.

“Caltop receives many requests for assistance from various schools in Namibia. The request from Sinzogoro Combined School was regarded as unique and touching, hence, it attracted everybody’s attention and was taken as priority number one,” Mahongo said.

In the same vein, he encouraged teachers, parents and learners to work hand in hand in order to overcome challenges faced by the school such as insufficient budgetary allocation.

“I am aware of other challenges facing your school, the common one being insufficient budgetary allocation,” he stated.

“These challenges to me can be overcomed when we (teachers, parents and learners) work together as one determined and focused team for the betterment of our children within the framework of Harambee Prosperity Plan,” he added.

The school principal Joseph Sikongo indicated that the school plans to introduce ICT classes next year, as it is now made possible with the donated items.