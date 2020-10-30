nans-hails-ugwuanyi-over-justice-for-#endsars-victims

Our Reporter

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has hailed Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for moving to secure justice for the late Ejike Okeke.

The deceased was a student of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, who was hit by a stray bullet during the #EndSARS protest hijacked by miscreants.

In a statement by the Deputy Coordinator, NANS Zone B (Southsouth, Southeast) Comr. Darlington Ugwuegbe and NANS Chairman, Enugu State, Comr. Romanus Ogene, the students expressed satisfaction that “the Ugwuanyi administration has swung into action, dispatching government delegation to pay condolences to the bereaved families and initiating an investigation panel geared towards identifying perpetrators of these crimes.”

They said the government has also gone further “to demonstrate pro-activeness by setting up a panel on victims of #EndSARS protest, to investigate and ascertain peculiar cases surrounding every victim of the protests and report for urgent government action”, in line with their demands.

NANS stressed that “these urgent actions by the Governor Ugwuanyi administration clearly demonstrate responsiveness and forthrightness of the government”, and have gone further to reaffirm “our faith and trust in the current administration”.