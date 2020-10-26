nans,-imt-sug-demand-justice-for-student-killed-at-duty-post-in-enugu

By Ikechukwu Odu, Nsukka

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, and the Students’ Union Government of Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Enugu, have demanded justice for Ejike Okeke, a Computer Science student of IMT, allegedly killed by police stray bullet when hoodlums attempted to loot coronavirus palliatives in the state.

Ejike, from Akama Oghe, in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state, was dispensing fuel at Juhel Petrol Station at Nkpokiti, in Enugu metropolis, where he served as an attendant, when a stray bullet from a trigger-happy cop cut him on the chest region, leading to his untimely death.

In a statement by the Deputy Coordinator of NANS, Zone B, Comrade Darlington Ugwuegbe, on Sunday, the students’ body demanded that the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, produce and prosecute the security agent whose bullet killed their member in cold blood.

The students’ association also demanded that “Even though no amount can bring back the dead, tangible pecuniary compensations should be availed to the family of the deceased which would include putting every sibling after him on a state scholarship.

That the security agencies are duly engaged to avoid a repeat of this ugly incident.”

According to the statement “The National Association of Nigerian students beckons on all students, especially, IMT students to calm frayed nerves as the organisation will work assiduously to ensure that these demands are met.

We shall immediately constitute a committee that would pay the family a condolence visit, maintain constant touch and perform other duties as may be required by events to enable them to feel the love of Enugu state students. NANS sends her sympathy to the family of the deceased and to the IMT SUG, this loss is our loss and we shall stand by each other.”

Also in a press statement by the president of IMT-SUG, Comrade Ugochukwu Anichukwu, the students’ association while calling for an immediate investigation, prosecution and dismissal of the police officer who allegedly shot their fellow student, described the deceased as a hardworking hero who they would sourly miss.

It was gathered that police were shooting to disperse hoodlums who gathered at the Queen of the Rosary College, Enugu, to loot palliatives allegedly packed in the school, when the bullet cut the deceased who was on duty at the aforementioned nearby petrol station.

Vanguard