Daily News

Naomi Campbell calls out Facebook on #ENDSARS posts censorship

By
0
naomi-campbell-calls-out-facebook-on-#endsars-posts-censorship
Views: Visits 0
Naomi Campbell calls out Facebook on #ENDSARS posts censorship
Naomi Campbell

By Benjamin Njoku

In what appears to be a clean-up of posts exposing the ongoing police brutality crisis in Nigeria, the international supermodel, activist, and philanthropist, ​Naomi Campbell, has called out Facebook to stop censoring posts wrongly.

According to Naomi’s Instagram page, Facebook had flagged her post which showed the Nigerian flag and mentioned President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the incessant killing of the Nigerian people by its military.

ALSO READ: #ENDSARS: Dialogue with protesters, Gani Adams tells Presidency

Naomi Campbell called out Facebook to allow people share their experiences freely and not shut them up thereby limiting the exposure of what is going on in the country.

Facebook, thereafter, issued a statement to defend its action, blaming it on a system glitch, which is censoring people’s posts.

Naomi has continued to use her platform to draw the attention of all relevant international agencies to the ongoing crisis in Nigeria.

VANGUARD

Namibia: Geingob Lauds Norway for Fishrot Probe Aid

Previous article

PSC directs IGP to handover ongoing recruitment of policemen

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News