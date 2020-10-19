Naomi Campbell says she was told certain things she did when she was younger were ‘bad for her race’

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Naomi Campbell has revealed she was told certain things she did when she was younger were ‘bad for her race’ in a candid new interview.

Speaking to Vogue for their November issue, the model, 50, said that now the way she behaves ‘isn’t just for me anymore’ and that she thinks more of her culture and race when making decisions.

The star dazzled in the cover shoot, donning a dramatic full-length white couture Dior gown.

Discussing her culture she told the glossy magazine: ‘There were a few things that I would do when I was younger that I was told were bad for my race.

‘Now the things I do are not just for me anymore. I think more of my culture and my race, as opposed to thinking about just me.’

Touching on the ‘racism problem’ in both the American and British media she added: ‘I’d rather have racism be right in front of my face and know what I’m dealing with, than to have it suppressed.

‘No disrespect to the country I was born in, but we need to dig it up and bring it up and deal with it. No more chucking it down the sides.’

The beauty also said she believes patterns of injustice can be changed, saying: ‘I absolutely believe we are going to get the positive outcome we deserve.

‘But we have to do our work in making sure we get it. I think reparations are important for the people to really see that this is something that’s been taken seriously.’

Back In June Naomi shared her latest Vogue Spain cover on Instagram.

She said it was an important one for her because it was the first time in her 34 year career she had been pictured by a black photographer for Vogue.

Naomi recently said she has missed out on magazine covers because of her skin colour.

Brave: Discussing her culture she told the glossy magazine: ‘There were a few things that I would do when I was younger that I was told were bad for my race’. Pictured with models Ugbad Abdi and Alton Mason

She told The Times: ‘It makes me f***ing furious. Last year I was refused entry to a hotel in the south of France because of my skin colour. It’s rude. It’s wrong.

‘And there are still certain countries where I don’t appear on the cover of magazines for that same reason.’

The beauty went on to praise Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of the US edition of Vogue, for ‘fighting the powers-that-be’ to get her on the cover.

She said: ‘Actually I think Anna Wintour has been very brave recently. She has admitted the fashion industry is too wasteful.

‘And she also told me she had to fight with the powers-that-be to get me on the cover of US Vogue first time round, for which I am grateful.’

The star has been prompted into speaking out following protests around the world in response to the death of George Floyd.