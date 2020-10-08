Napoli dumps Milik for Osimhen

Oluwamayomikun Orekoya

NAPOLI has named their squad for the Serie A and Europa League tournaments with Arkadiusz Milik not included on either of them.

The Poland International’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season and with Victor Osimhen’s record breaking move from Lille to Gli Azzurri has seen chances for the 26 year-old reduce, having been on the verge of moves to Roma and then Fiorentina, but they never materialised.

Milik, who has scored 38 times in 93 games for Napoli, was warned that if he did not accept a transfer, he’d be left in the stands, and the club seems to be following through on that promise.

Milik is not named in the Serie A squad list or the group of players who can take part in the Europa League group stage.

Veteran Spanish forward Fernando Llorente is in the Serie A side, but not the UEFA one, where he misses out along with Milik and Kevin Malcuit.