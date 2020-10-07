Nasarawa commences registration of industrial, commercial businesses for data monitoring

By David Odama – Lafia

In order to ensure efficiency, effectiveness in their operations, and proper monitoring, the Nasarawa state government is collaborating with the National Bureau of Statistics to conduct a census of commercial and industrial businesses across the 13 LGAs of the state.

Commissioner, Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning, Haruna Adamu Ogbole said at the training of over fifty conductors to assist the National Bureau of statistics that will conduct the census in the state.

Adamu said governor Abdulahi Sule places a high premium on statistical information as an integral tool for effective planning and implementation of policies and programmes of the government hence the need to know the status of poverty in the state and to also have timely indicators on major sectors of the economy ranging from Agriculture to infrastructure and mines.

According to him, “the state government is making effort to establish the state statistics agency SSA to enable government to cope with the present challenges. There is an enabling law coming to empower the state bureau of statistics to discharge its responsibility creditably” Adamu said

He, however, urged the participants to come up with a feasible means of improving the delivery of good statistical information to fast track decision making in the state, adding that the state government will continue to provide the National Bureau of Statistics with all the support required to enable it to discharge its responsibilities in the state.

