Nasarawa commissioner’s Kidnappers demand N30m ransom

By Linus Oota, Lafia, and Sani Muhammad Sani, Gusau

Former Commissioner for Higher Education in Nasarawa State Clement Uhembe has been abducted from his residence in Lafia, the state capital.

His abductors have asked for N30 million.

The heavily-armed kidnappers invaded Uhembe’s home about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

The ex-commissioner is a senior lecturer in the department of political science at the Federal University, Lafia.

His wife Amarya told our correspondent that the abductors numbering about 10, broke into their home when her husband was sleeping, and took him away.

She said, “They came and started knocking forcefully at the door. When I noticed they were armed men, I quickly tried to close the door, shouting for help before my husband came to join me in the struggle to close the door.

“We succeeded in closing the door but the gunmen kept pushing until they used some objects to break the door and gained entrance,” she said.

In Zamfara State, gunmen have abducted a ward chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Alhaji Sani Dangwaggo.

The abductors who came on motorcycles seized Dangwaggo, chair of Gamji ward in Bakura council area of the state.

No one was physically hurt in the incident, a source said.

Police spokesman Shehu Muhammad confirmed the incident, adding that the hunt for the hoodlums was on.