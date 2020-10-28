nasarawa-govt-builds-bus-terminus-to-ease-abuja-keffi-traffic-gridlock

The Nasarawa Government says it is building a Bus Terminus in Karu and Lafia in the state, to help ease the traffic gridlock along Abuja-Keffi road.

The state Commissioner of Works and Housing, Mr Philip Dada, disclosed this when he appeared before the Committee on Works of the State House of Assembly for the assessment of the performance of his ministry’s 2020 budget on Wednesday.

Dada said when completed, the terminus would also help in boosting socio-economic activities in the state.

He thanked the committee for supporting the ministry and the state government to succeed in executing projects.

The Chairman of the House Committee, Abdulaziz Suleiman-Danladi, assured Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the body’s continued support to his administration to succeed in executing projects for the overall development of the state.

Suleiman- Danladi said that giving the Executive all the necessary support would enable it to succeed in executing projects that would have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

” We will continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed, especially in the area of projects monitoring and execution,” he said.

He urged the ministry to continue to ensure effective supervision of projects in order to ensure that quality works were done.

Vanguard