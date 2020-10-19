Nasarawa PDP crisis deepens

By Linus Oota, Lafia

The crisis rocking the Nasarawa State chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) worsened on Sunday when its governorship candidate in last year’s election David Umbugadu led a faction of the party to endorse the second-term bid of Francis Orogu as the next chairman of the party in the state.

Those who attended the endorsement of Orogu were former deputy governor in the state Damishi Luka, six assembly members on the party platform, while Senator Sulieman Adokwe was represented.

The Nation gathered that another factional group led by former FCT minister, Senator Solomon Ewuga, the deputy governorship candidate of the party in 2019 Mohammed Onawo and former FCT minister Musa Elayo who are allegedly backing Sidi Bako for the position of state party chairman against Orogu were absent during the meeting.

Speaking yesterday at a meeting, Umbugadu, with former deputy governor, Luka and all the six members of the party in the state assembly pledged to support Orogu for re-election as party chairman.