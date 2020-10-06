Nasarawa Seeks Oil Exploration Support From Kuwait

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

The Nasarawa State Government has sought the support of Kuwait in its oil exploration efforts in the state.

This was disclosed in a letter delivered to the Kuwait Embassy in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on the Nasarawa Liaison office, Yusuf Maianguwa.

The governor explained that the support is necessary to enable the state to join the league of oil-producing states in Nigeria.

He also used the opportunity to commiserate with the Kuwait Ambassador to Nigeria, AbdulAziz AlBisher over the death of Emir Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah who died on September 29.

Governor Sule described the late Emir as a great freedom fighter and a global humanitarian who battled and restored the country’s international relations after the Gulf War.

While eulogising the late monarch as an astute and judicious leader, he attributed the technological and economic advancement of Kuwait through the Emir’s wealth of experience.

Similarly, the Nasarawa governor congratulated the new Emir of Kuwait, Prince Nawaf for succeeding his late elder brother and prayed that God grants him the wisdom and strength to lead Kuwait to greatness.

He called on the new leader to sustain the existing bilateral relations between Kuwait and Nasarawa State,

On his part, the Kuwait Ambassador who received the state delegation, thanked the governor for the kind gesture.

He however promised to extend the governor’s condolences to the new Emir of Kuwait.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had in 2017 said oil exploration activities would commence in Nasarawa State.