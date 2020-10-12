Nasarawa Speaker challenges colleagues 

Linus Oota, Lafia

MEMBERS of Nasarawa State House of Assembly have completed a three-day capacity-building workshop in Jos, Plateau State.

The training was aimed at building the capacity of the lawmakers and the parliamentary staff on general knowledge of legislation and to improve service delivery.

Closing the workshop , Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi praised Governor Abdullahi Sule for approving the workshop.

“I want to thank His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule for approving the workshop to train us, management staff and secretaries of the House standing committees.”

“As this workshop will go a long way in enhancing our legislative duties, peace, good governance and will also ensure effective service delivery.”

The Speaker expressed satisfaction with the entire process, saying that participants were better equipped on the conduct of public-hearing and other legislative basics.

He called on all participants to adopt and maximize all the knowledge gained at the workshop in their legislative activities for improved service delivery.

The speaker re-assured the governor and the people of the state of the assembly’s readiness to pass resolutions and bills that would have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.