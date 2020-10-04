Nasarawa@24: Sule slams state legislature, judiciary

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has accused the state lawmakers and judges for overstepping their bounds, and inordinate granting of injunctions against government policy.

Sule, while addressing participants, yesterday, at the ongoing ‘Summit of Arms’ at the Government House in Lafia, said in recent times, the legislature suspended governor’s appointee and threatened to terminate execution of project on site.

Sule also indicted the state High Court judges over quick granting of injunctions and garnishee order to the disadvantage of the state government.

Sule said: “In recent times, the legislature while carrying out its oversight functions, suspended some political appointees. It is also observed that the legislators, while conducting its functions, threatened the execution of projects and programmes on sites. These actions are capable of creating unhealthy development in our dear state, if maturity and tolerance are not taken into consideration.

“The judiciary, also more than often, would exercise delay in quick dispensation of justice on certain criminal, civil matters, but are quick in dispensing justice when it comes to granting injunctions and garnishee order. These actions have devastating effects on social economic development of the state.”

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Balarabe Abdullahi, in his goodwill message at the Summit, dismissed these allegations, saying the lawmakers did not act outside their constitutional limit, but were carrying out their oversight functions.

Balarabe, who commended the governor for creating a platform where the three arms of government met to rob minds on how move the state forward, assured that they would give every support needed to move the state to an enviable height.







Justice of High Court 2, Justice Aisha Abubakar also reacted, saying: “Judges only take decisions based on facts and law and not sentiment.”

Abubakar also refuted the governor’s allegations against judges, noting that most times, government lawyers were not available to defend their cases in courts within stipulated time.