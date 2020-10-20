nasc-set-to-hold-seedconnect-2020-digital-webinar-series-nov-3,4

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, has disclosed readiness to hold its SeedConnect2020 Digital Webinar Series on November 3 and 4, 2020.

The Director General, NASC, Dr Olusegun Ojo, made this known in a statement explained that the 2020 edition which also is third in the series with theme, ‘Building Resilience in our Seed System to achieve Sustainable Food Systems’ is to digitally programmed due to the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic which has negatively impacted the nation’s food system directly and indirectly.

The statement reads in part, “A viable seed system is a bedrock for agricultural productivity in any nation. The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted food systems directly and indirectly which has indeed created an urgent call for more resilient pathways to withstand shocks in the agricultural sector.

“To achieve agricultural productivity and meet world food demand it is vital to ensure that issues impacting the productivity of seed systems are addressed, thus, the significance of the annual SeedConnect event. Despite the unprecedented timing of the event this year due to the pandemic and unfortunate cancellation of the annual Seed Connect Event in April 2020, its impact cannot be overemphasized in these times.

“The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) in partnership with Wandieville Media is hosting the Seed Connect Digital Series 2020 a two day webinar to be held virtually on Tuesday 3rd&Wednesday 4th November, 2020.

“The theme of the summit is “Building Resilience in our Seed System to achieve Sustainable Food Systems” it’s a call for action to rethink and propose a sustainable pathway for the Seed Industry not only in Nigeria but Africa in general.

The statement further explained that the SeedConnect is an annual event organized by the National Agricultural Seeds Council, NASC, Nigeria, in collaboration with the private seed sector to create a forum for major stakeholders within the industry to discuss various issues impacting players within the seed industry and design pathways for more resilient food systems.

“It creates an avenue to discuss ongoing innovations, identify critical gaps, develop strategic framework for scaling up delivery of high quality seeds to farmers, create network and business partnership platform between local, regional and international partners.

“The SeedConnect Africa Conference and Exhibition is gaining more momentum as it enters into its third year as the leading seed industry gathering in Sub Saharan Africa. The Seed Connect 2020 Digital Webinar Series would be the first virtual version and it will feature dialogues with stakeholders, practical seminars and proffer solutions on challenging issues in the seed industry.

“The panel sessions will comprise of high-profile delegates and stakeholders in the value chain which include private sector seed companies, research professionals and youths actively harnessing the opportunities within the seed industry.

The statement quoted the Director General, NASC, Dr Olusegun Ojo, saying that, “The SEEDCONNECT Africa event cannot be overemphasized as it brings together Seed Industry Stakeholders from all parts of the world to discuss and deliberate on issues and topics of mutual benefit to the Seed System.

“The impact has continued to shape the seed space towards a self-sustaining system capable of generating the best planting materials as we strive for a food secure nation.”

Vanguard