nasfat-calls-for-a-just,-peaceful,-prosperous-united-nigeria

•Sets Up Relief Fund For EndSARS Victims

The Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has enjoined Nigerians to embrace justice, peace and dialogue for a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria in reaction to the recent spate of violent and tragic events across the country in the past few days.

The society expressed shock at the reported use of gunshots to disperse peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate and the wanton loss of lives and livelihood from incidents of arson, riots and looting by hoodlums in several states.

According to NASFAT’s President, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, the society applauded the directives for an immediate resolution of the crisis and justice to all affected persons from the mayhem in line with the laws and Constitution of Nigeria.

The society commended governors for their speedy inauguration of judicial panel of inquiry into alleged cases of Police brutality at the state level, lauding youths who have conducted themselves peacefully.

In the same light, NASFAT called on the security agencies to always exercise restraint as they restore law and order across the country whilst appealing to all protesters and demonstrators to call off all related street protests and embrace the opportunity for dialogue and peace. It condemned all acts of violence, arson and banditry by hoodlums.

The society announced the establishment of a N10m Victim Restitution Relief Fund for those injured and whose businesses and property were vandalised. It also plans to setup a fellowship programme for traditional and social media journalists to recognise, promote and reward reportage that accentuate instances of humane, conscientious and gallant acts of the Nigerian Police that promote good community relationship.