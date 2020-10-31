national-assembly-caucus-to-canvass-control-of-resources-by-lgs





Agency Begs ‘Looters’ To Return Properties Or Face Law

As a fallout of the EndSARS campaign and the violent protests that rocked Calabar last week, the Cross River State National Assembly Caucus has called for the equitable distribution of resources to all tiers of government in the state.

Recall that in most states of the federation, the resources or allocations of local governments from the federation account have been under the firm control of the state, leaving the councils with little or nothing to run their affairs.

Buoyed by this development, the Caucus, in a statement titled, ‘An Appeal for Restoration’ made available by the Caucus Leader, Senator Gershom Bassey, said, “it is important that power and resources over the economic planning and development of our state, are properly devolved and decentralised between all arms and levels of government, as stipulated by the 1999 constitution (as amended).

“This is to ensure that institutions are effectively and efficiently empowered to deliver on their constitutional obligations. We are dedicated to broaching these issues with all stakeholders, in an effort to promote effective bottom-up, people-centric governance.”

This is as the Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA) has appealed to vandals or anyone in possession of looted property to return them, as security agencies would embark on house-to-house search.

The Managing Director, Bassey Nkposong, made the appeal at the weekend during an assessment of damage and looting of CRBDA headquarters in Calabar.

Nkposong disclosed that the Basin Authority was also burnt down by vandals who paraded as #Endsars protesters following non-payment of N15m ransom to them.

He said that his inability to immediately raise the ransom on Saturday, October 24, 2020 to the hoodlums, led to the wanton looting and burning down of the complete building, 34 vehicles and the factories in the entire Basin town.

The NASS Caucus further said, “As members of the national assembly caucus, we pledge to become more vocal and responsive to issues that affect the wellbeing of our nation and our dear state. We will join hands with the Cross River State government, security agencies within the state and our country at large to proffer lasting solutions that will seek to ensure that the events of the past weekend never ever occurs in our dear state again.”

“The wind of the peaceful #EndSARS protests that blew across the country for the past three weeks has left a bold mark for government and public officers to become more conscionable representatives in delivering the dividends of democracy and in our sensitivity to the welfare of the people, and ensuring a change of attitude in service. The truth is, it will never be business as usual, as all of us are behind this legitimate movement by our people. Your demands will be given prompt consideration, please be patient with us.”

