‘national-assembly-not-buhari’s-rubber-stamp

Nkeiruka Onyejocha, who represents Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Constituency, is the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives. In this interview with SUNNY NWANKWO, she speaks on the political situation in Abia State, the Buhari administration and the future of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nigerians have accused the leadership of the 9th National Assembly of pandering to whims of the Executive. How true is this assertion?

That is not true. Anyone who has been following the activities of the current National Assembly cannot accuse it of always acceding to the demands of Mr President. That is an uncharitable assertion.

How would you assess the performance of Mr President in the last five years?

The President has performed creditably well in several respects. For instance, the erosion project in my constituency that I have pursued for more than 12 years as a member of the House of Representatives was approved and fund for the project released by President Muhammadu Buhari and the contractors are on site as we speak, working. The Umuahia-Abam-Arochukwu road is another example of the success story of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, at least in my home star, Abia. The contract was recently awarded by the Federal Government. Besides, work is also ongoing on the second Niger Bridge. The truth of the matter is that whether you hate Buhari or you like him, he is delivering on infrastructure. He is equally working to ensure that security is improved across the country.

The APC has been accused of underperforming as a major opposition party in Abia. What’s your reaction to this accusation?

As far as I am concerned, the leadership of the party is competent and they are doing very well. However, they can do more in the area of providing viable opposition to the governing party. The APC is not the only opposition party in Abia. But, as the major opposition party, they should provide viable opposition.

What is your assessment of the Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration?

I know that the majority of the people in the state are not happy with the way things are being done and I am not an exception. I don’t have any personal issues with Governor Ikpeazu; he is my governor and I pray for him every day. But, that will not remove the fact that he is not performing; he is not doing what we expected him to do. He is well read and he shouldn’t be behaving as, if he doesn’t know. He is a man that should be aware of things and I expect him to have substantial knowledge to know what governance is all about.

What specifically do you think he can do differently?

I want the government of the day to provide good governance. I want it specifically to embark on infrastructural development. This particular government has been around for about five years. I want to tell you that it has been a regrettable five years. I want the governor to do what his counterparts are doing elsewhere in the country. During the lawmakers’ Southeast caucus visit to the governor, I told him to take a cue from what Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State is doing. Nobody would want to be associated with Ebonyi a few years back, the state used to be a backwater, not only the Southeast but in the country in general. But, today, the state has become a Mecca of sorts. It is important to note that Ebonyi is not an oil-producing state.

Abia is one of the oil producing states and it is receiving 13 per cent derivation from the Federation Account. If Ebonyi is doing well, even as a non-oil producing state, Abia State does not have any excuse for not delivering in terms of dividends of democracy to the people. The question is, what is the governor doing with our money?

What are the chances of the APC taking over power in Abia in 2023?

The APC has good chances of defeating the PDP in Abia in 2023. If APC takes over government in Abia by 2023, you will see good roads; there won’t be any carryover of salaries of people because it is criminal that people go to work and you don’t pay their salaries. It is wickedness. In some cases, members of a whole family are civil servants. How do you expect them to cope? There is no justification to owe people.

Do you have aspirations of contesting for the governorship in 2023?

I will not go into that. I am elected to represent my people. I am not just a member of the House of Representatives, but the Chief Whip of the House. I believe that it would be a disservice to the people who elected me to begin to talk about 2023 politics one year after being elected.

How true is the allegation that some APC members are hobnobbing with the ruling party for personal gains?

Relationships and friendships are individual issues. Anybody can be friendly with anybody. The attitude of some of our members seems to suggest that they are comfortable with the government; even PDP people are not happy with Governor Ikpeazu’s performance. As a party (APC), our responsibility is to rise and ask government critical questions. The party should ask questions to know what is holding the government from embarking on infrastructural development and payment of salaries. Pensioners are also crying and we should ask the government how long it is going to take them to pay them. Generally, the party should live up to the expectations of Abians by assuming their place as the major opposition.

Does your party stand any chance in the forthcoming local government elections in December?

We have spoken to the leadership of our party and they have assured us that they are going to engage the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) to ensure a free and fair local government election come December. People should be allowed to choose their leaders. When people elect their leader, it brings peace and if they have issues, they will go to the person that they elected. But, if you impose someone on the people, it will breed insecurity from the people who think that they have been shortchanged. It is good for democracy and the person who is at the helm of affairs in the state.

Many observers believe INEC should be responsible for local government elections because the opposition does not stand much of a chance in such elections. What is your view on this issue?

I am in support of such call. There is nothing wrong in INEC handling all the elections.