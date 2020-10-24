World News

Navy Plane Crashes in Alabama, Killing Crew of 2

By
0
navy-plane-crashes-in-alabama,-killing-crew-of-2
Views: Visits 0

The plane crashed next to a house. No civilians on the ground were injured, the authorities said.

Murder Hornet Nest, First in U.S., Is Found in Washington State

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News