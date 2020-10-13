NBA election audit committee calls for memoranda

By John Austin Unachukwu

The Election Audit Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for memoranda from members to enable it discharge its duties.

NBA President Olumide Akpata on September 30, inaugurated the Committee with Mr. Ayodele Akintunde (SAN) as Chairman and Mike Igini as Vice-Chairman

The committee, which has former chairman of NBA Enugu branch Mrs. Nnenna Uko as Secretary, has Mr. Andrew Odum; Altine Ibrahim; Ama Etuwewe (SAN); Basil Udotai; Hadiza Nasir Ahmad;John Owubokiri; Mas’ud Alabalewe; Oludayo Olorunfemi Rotimi Ogunyemi and the General Secretary of the NBA, Joyce Oduah, as members.

A statement signed by Ayotunde (SAN) and Mrs Ukoh reads: “At the inaugural meeting of the Committee held on the same day it was inaugurated, the Committee resolved to invite members of the NBA, branches of the NBA and all stakeholders to submit Memoranda in line with the Committee’s terms of reference below:

“(a) To audit the elections of National Officers of the NBA of 2016, 2018 and 2020 and recommend reforms if any of the electoral process.

“(b) To receive Memoranda and carry out extensive consultations across all demographics of the NBA on the experiences of the 2016, 2018 and 2020 NBA Elections in order to make recommendations that will strengthen the conduct of transparent, free, fair and credible elections of National Officers of the NBA.

“(c) To review post-election audit reports for the 2016, 2018 and 2020 election of National Officers of the NBA by the Election Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA) or any other body appointed to conduct the post-election Audits.

“(d) To identify any issues, failures or irregularities with the process and conduct of the 2016, 2018 and 2020 elections of the National Officers of the NBA and make recommendations.

“(e) To study the provisions of the NBA Constitution (as amended) on elections of National Officers of the NBA and propose amendments as may be deemed necessary.

“(f) To identify international best practices on elections of Professional Associations similar to the NBA that will impact positively on the quality and credibility of elections of the National officers of the NBA NBA.

“(g) To review the efficiency of the National Secretariat in assisting the Election Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA) and make recommendations to strengthen the role of the ECNBA and its independence in dealing directly with branches on data collation and management with minimal interference of the National Secretariat of the NBA.

“(h) To review and recommend ways to strengthen data collation, storage and management for elections.

“(i) To work on all such areas that would improve Data Collection of Members of the NBA and Electronic Voting to guarantee free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

(j) To do anything that the Committee may consider relevant or necessary in connection with these terms of reference.

“(k) To make recommendations deemed necessary for the realisation of these terms of reference”

The committee has till December 31, 2020 to deliver its assignment.

“In view of the short timeline of the Committee to deliver on the assignment, the Committee hereby calls for Memoranda from members of the NBA, branches of the NBA and all stakeholders. All Memoranda must not be more than 6 pages, using 12 font size of either Arial or Times New Roman; and must be limited to the terms of reference specified above.