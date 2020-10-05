NBA President sets up tasks force to free abducted lawyer

By Robert Egbe

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has set up a task force to secure the release of a 25-year-old lawyer, Abisola ‘Paulette’ Ajayi, who was abducted on Sunday night.

Akpata, who made the disclosure in a series of tweets on his handle, said he had also spoken to Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, Attorney-General of Rivers State as well as the Police Command in the state to request their assistance for Ajayi’s safe return.

The Nation learnt that Ajayi, a Masters student of the University of Science and Technology (UST) in Rivers State, was abducted on October 4, 2020 in front of her home in Rumukurushi, Port Harcourt, by men dressed in combat fatigues and dark T-shirts.

Her mother, Ngozi Ajayi, was punched when she attempted to save her daughter.

Akpata said: “Last night, I received reports that Paulette Bisola Ajayi, a lawyer and daughter of Ngozi Ajayi (also a lawyer) was abducted by at least four gunmen dressed in combat fatigues and dark t-shirts in front of her home in Rumukurushi PH, as she was waiting for her gate to be opened.

“Her mother and others who tried to prevent her from being taken away were brutalised and shot at by these men who eventually dragged Bisola out of her car and took her away in their own car…a white Toyota Venza.

“The increasing spate of such incidents is indeed disheartening. I have spoken to Bisola’s mother to assure her of our support and assistance towards the rescue of her daughter.

“I have also spoken to the Governor of Rivers State, the Attorney-General of Rivers State and the Rivers State Police Command to request their assistance in ensuring the safe return of our colleague.

“I have also set up a Task Force to collaborate with the relevant authorities and do all that is possible to see to Bisola’s speedy release. She will also remain in our prayers.”

The Nation gathered the task force is headed by NBA 1st Vice-President, John Aikpokpo-Martins.

Its other members are: Kunle Edun (Welfare Secretary); Prince Nyekwere (Chairman NBA PH); Victor Frank-Briggs; Irene Pepple; Anthonia Osademe (Vice-Chairman NBA Port Harcourt) and Mrs. Ngozi Ajayi.

The NBA urged the public that any useful information on the matter be made available to the NBA Welfare Secretary or the Vice Chairman of the Port Harcourt Branch.

Meanwhile, a lady appearing to be the victim’s sister, Motunrayo, last night made a live video on Instagram via her handle @_turayo_ moments after the abduction appealing for help with the hash tag #EndSARS.

“Somebody please come and help us o! They just took my sister,” she said it tears.”

In several posts afterwards Motunrayo again appealed for help.

She said: “Her name is Abiola Ajayi, many people know her as Paulette, she’s 25 and a lawyer, presently doing her Masters in UST.”