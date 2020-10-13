NBC cuts ties with exec Meredith Ahr after she was accused of ‘fostering toxic workplace culture’

By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

NBC has cut ties with another top executive following an internal investigation into allegations of toxic workplace behavior that led to the departure of former entertainment president Paul Telegdy.

Meredith Ahr, the president of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, also known as the unscripted division, left the network on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

She is the latest exec to be terminated after the company investigated allegations of homophobic, misogynistic and racist behavior within the division in July.

Meredith Ahr, pictured right with ousted NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy in 2018, left NBCUniversal on Monday following claims she helped foster a toxic workplace environment within the unscripted division

Investigators found Ahr and Telegdy’s behavior ‘was not in line with standards the company expects’ from its leaders, the report states. Telegdy was fired in August.

Ahr was accused by current and former staffers of fostering a ‘mean girls’ culture within the department and had allegedly ‘egged on’ Telegdy’s mockery of others.

A former NBC exec also claimed Ahr was capable of reducing ‘staffers to tears.’

Ahr, who joined NBC as a page in 2001, became president of NBC’s Universal Television Alternative Studios in 2016, before taking over the unscripted division in 2018, which was overseen by Telegdy.

Insiders previously told the Hollywood Reporter Ahr had been influential during Telegdy’s tenure but was considered the ‘more punitive of the two.’

Ahr had denied the allegations in a statement to the publication in July.

‘I have spent my career striving to create a work environment that gives people an opportunity to learn and grow, as well as championing diversity and inclusion both on our shows and in our executive ranks. To see this false portrait painted by anonymous sources is devastating, and in no way reflects who I am,’ she said.

The move comes amid an organizational restructuring of the television and streaming division spearheaded by Chairman Mark Lazarus.

Lazarus announced plans for a more ‘centralized structure’ in August, which included Telegdy’s departure.

Among the allegations against him was that Telegdy, 49, had mocked a gay employee’s voice, made fun of the size of someone’s penis and commented on the size of a female executive’s chest.

He also allegedly threatened two former America’s Got Talent judges for speaking out against NBC.

At the time, the network did not provide further details about his departure however, it came weeks after reports revealed he was investigated for professional misconduct.

His role was not replaced. The network was expected to make ‘significant layoffs’ as part of the shakeup.

NBC’s direct-to-consumer unit, as well as Peacock, the company’s new streaming service, is now led by Matt Strauss, while its entertainment business division reports to Frances Berwick.

Berwick was given operational oversight of all networks and is in charge of programming strategy, the company said.