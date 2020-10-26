nbc-fines-arise-tv,-channels,-ait-over-‘unprofessional-coverage’-of-#endsars-protest

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Channels Television, AIT and Arise TV N3 million each over their “unprofessional coverage” of the EndSARS protests and the crisis that followed it.

Acting Director-General of NBC Prof Armstrong Idachaba announced the sanction at a press conference in Abuja.

He said that if the commission escalates the violations that emanated from the misuse of social media sources by broadcasters, sanctions according to the provisions of the law, NBC can comfortably shut the stations down.

Idachaba said the stations’ offence was capable of leading to a breakdown of law and order but the option of the fine will serve as a warning to the stations and others.

