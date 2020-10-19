NCC expresses shock over fibre cuts to northeast

By Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has expressed shock over the cut of telecommunications fibre to the northeast region of the country by a yet to be identified aggrieved labourers.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta who expressed the concern of the Commission on Monday said the development constitute a breach to national security.

It was learnt that fibre infrastructures of MTN, Airtel and other operators have been cut off by aggrieved labourers who were engaged by some persons, but were denied their pay.

Maiduguri, Yobe and others cities in the northeast have been cut off from communications to people within and outside the region.

Speaking at a Stakeholders Consultative Forum on Implementation of the National Broadband Policy 2020-2025, Prof Danbatta said reports reaching him indicated that the fibre infrastructures have been cut again by today, (Monday) thereby cutting millions of people off lines in the northeast.

Responding to concerns raised by representatives of MTN and Airtel, Prof Danbatta said:” Yes, we are aware of the cut of fibre infrastructures in the northeast last Friday. We took up the matter immediately. But reports reaching me right now indicates that some labourers are responsible. And that they have cut it again as of today”

Danbatta said the intervention of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) as well as the government of Borno state has become imperative to address the challenge.

He explained that the matter would be addressed just as the NCC engaged the Nigeria Customs Service in dialogue when it ordered the stoppage of supplies of diesel to base stations in border towns/areas of the country.