ncdc-clears-katsina-nysc-camp-for-november-re-opening

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Visiting officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC Thursday gave its nod for the reopening of the Katsina NYSC camp for the commencement of orientation activities come November 10

A press release signed by the Public relations Office of the NYSC in Katsina State, Mr. Alex Obametan and made available to newsmen in Katsina said the two NCDC officials were received by the State Coordinator NYSC Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya who took them around on inspection available facilities at the orientation camp located at Mani road, Katsina

He said “The team headed by Dr. Umar Bello the pillar head of Infections, Prevention and Control (IPC) was accompanied by Dr. Kabir Suleiman, the State Epidemiologist / Incense Management.

“They carried out a thorough inspection of the Camp facilities and recommended that the camp is ready to host corps members for the upcoming orientation exercise slated for November 10.”

In a related development, no fewer than 1859 Corps members of the 2019 Batch C were discharged from the Katsina State NYSC Secretariat in the ongoing 2019 Batch C Corps members’ passing out exercise

The Nation recalled that the first 2019 Batch C stream 1 comprising of 705 males and 411 females received their certificates of national service on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The second set of 2019 Batch C stream 2 comprising 543 males and 200 females also received their Certificates of National Service on Wednesday 28th October 2020 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

In all, three corps members bagged service extensions for contravening the relevant sections of the NYSC Bye-Laws

In a message to the passing outs, Katsina State Coordinator NYSC, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya called on the corps members to refrain from waiting for the government’s white-collar jobs which are no longer there.