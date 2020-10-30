ncdc-clears-katsina-nysc-camp-for-reopening

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) on Thursday gave its nod for the reopening of the Katsina State NYSC camp to begin orientation on November 10.

A statement by the Public relations Officer of the NYSC, Alex Obametan said the two NCDC officials were received by the State Coordinator NYSC Ahidjo Yahaya who took them around on inspection available facilities at the orientation camp located at Mani road, Katsina

He said: ’’The team headed by Dr Umar Bello the pillar head of Infections, Prevention and Control (IPC) was accompanied by Dr Kabir Suleiman, the State Epidemiologist / Incense Management’’

‘’They carried out a thorough inspection of the Camp facilities and recommended that the camp was ready to host corps members for the upcoming orientation exercise slated for November 10’’

In a related development, no fewer than 1859 Corps members of the 2019 Batch C were discharged from the Katsina State NYSC Secretariat in the ongoing 2019 Batch C Corps members’ passing out exercise

The first 2019 Batch C stream 1 comprising of 705 males and 411 females received their certificates of national service on October 15.

The second set of 2019 Batch C stream 2 comprising 543 males and 200 females also received their Certificates of National Service on October 28 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.