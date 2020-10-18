NCDC confirms 113 new COVID-19 cases, total now 61,307

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) has confirmed 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC, which made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday, stated that total infections now stand at 61,307.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that a total of 14 states recorded the 113 infections in the country in the last 24 hours.

According to the NCDC, the new cases bring the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 61,307.

The NCDC also noted that four persons died from complications resulting from the virus.

It added that COVID-19 fatalities in the country increased from 1,119 to 1,123 as of Saturday night.

The agency also stated that discharged patients include 4,161 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with new case management guidelines.

According to the health agency, Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 37 cases, followed by Kaduna State with 16, and Ogun with 11.

Others are Plateau-11 Taraba-8 Rivers-7 FCT-6 Enugu-4 Niger -4 Edo-3 Delta-2 and Imo-2.

“Till date, 61307 cases have been confirmed, 56557 cases have been discharged and 1123 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 3 has continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency has announced the inclusion of the Infectious Disease Laboratory of Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, in the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network.

“COVID-19 testing at any lab in the NCDC network is free of charge,” it added.