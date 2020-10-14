NCRIB holds confab

Omobola Tolu-Kusimo

THE Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) is holding its National Insurance Brokers Conference and Exhibition to discuss on how to rebuild devastated structures and institutions.

The conference, which will be physical and virtual, is expected to draw participants across the globe and would be preceded by NCRIB’s Annual General Meeting of the Council.

According to the Council, Chief Executive Officer, British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA), Mr Steve White would speak on the theme “Rebuilding institutions post- COVID-19” while the Company Secretary, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Mr. Yomi Adebanjo, would speak on “Dissecting CAMA 2020”.

At a briefing, the President of the Council, Dr. Bola Onigbogi, noted that the acceptance of White to deliver the theme paper gives international colouration to the conference and that delegates would benefit from BIBA’s experience, particularly, its systematic way of building institutions.