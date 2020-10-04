NDDC: Akpabio Recalls Suspended Staff As Forensic Audit Begins

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has ordered the immediate recall of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) staff who were sent on compulsory leave, in April 2020.

Sen. Akpabio made this pronouncement while receiving the Interim Report of the Committee set up on Thursday, September 10, 2020, to look into some Prevailing Staff Matters in the Commission in his office in Abuja.

Recall that circumstances that led to the compulsory leave of some management staff, promotion, appointment, and disciplinary exercises against some staff became a thing of concern to the Minister who then set up a committee to look into the matter.

Three weeks was given to the committee to present its report on findings and recommendations.

The Committee which was tasked with examining factors hindering against a healthy work atmosphere was guided by the provisions of the Public Service Rules, Financial Regulations, the Act Setting up the NDDC, Condition of Service and other Extant Guidelines and Regulations guiding staff and related matters.

Mrs Lauren Braide, the Chairman of the Committee, told Sen. Akpabio that the Committee in carrying out its assignment on the compulsory leave matter, had meetings, consultations with the Directors of Human Resource Management (HRM) in both the Ministry and the NDDC, examined applicable relevant rules and regulations, guidelines, documents and files to guide it in establishing the correctness of the processes leading to the compulsory leave.

The Committee after due consultations on the circumstances that led to the compulsory leave of some staff of the Commission found that the six months recommended by the Lead Forensic Auditors had lapsed and there was a need to preserve institutional memory for the benefit of the Commission and the Forensic Audit.

The Committee, therefore, recommended the immediate recall of all the affected staff sent on compulsory leave to allow for fair play, peace, Industrial Harmony in the NDDC, and to avail the Forensic Auditors institutional memory.

However, the Committee noted that the recommendation is not prejudicial to any future findings in the course of discharging its duties.

