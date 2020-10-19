NDLEA nabs ex-staff with 254kg of marijuana

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Niger Command, has arrested one Pam Ezekiel Adamu, 46, a dismissed staff of the agency, with 254kg of cannabis.

The acting commander of the agency in the state, Aloye Oludare, told News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Monday that the suspect was arrested on October 9 in Mokwa local government area of the state.

Mr Oludare said that Pam Adamu, with staff number: SN 5454 was serving in Gombe command before his dismissal in 2019.

”They loaded the car with the substance in Ado Ekiti in the company of another suspect who escaped, while they were heading to Adamawa,” he said.

He explained that the suspect would be charged to court after the agency completed its investigation.

The acting commander appealed to the public to always report any suspicious activity or individuals to the relevant authorities to enable the agency to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crimes.

”We have reached out to stakeholders, especially traditional and religious leaders, to mobilise residents to volunteer information about those engaging in illegal drug business in their neighbourhood for prompt security action,” he said.