NDPHC Board gets three new Executive Directors

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for three additional directors at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), the Board of Directors has named three new Executive Directors for more effective coverage.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, the three additional Executive Directors appointed are: Mr Abdullahi Kassim; Mrs. Nkechinyelu Mba and Mr Mohammed Mahmud.

The NDPHC Board of Directors named the new Executive Directors at its meeting on Friday, October 9, 2020.

With this new board structure, NDPHC has 6 directors each drawn from the six geo-political zones in the country with the following designated responsibilities:

(i) Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo, Managing Director/CEO – South South

(ii) Mr Babayo Shehu, Executive Director (Finance & Accounts) – North East

(iii) Mr Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Executive Director (Networks) – South West

(iv) Mr Abdullahi Kassim, Executive Director (Generation) – North West

(v) Mrs Nkechinyelu Mba, Executive Director (Corporate Services)– South East

(vi) Mr Mohammed Mahmud as Executive Director (Legal Services & Company Secretary) – North Central

Buhari had on August 20 approved renewal of the appointment of Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of NDPHC, and Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively.