neco-postpones-2020-exams-indefinitely

The National Examination Council is one of the main secondary school examination bodies in the country.

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations indefinitely.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by NECO Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.

According to him, the board’s decision is postpone the exams is due to the current security challenges, occasioned by the #EndSARS protests.

“Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE (Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the #ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country,” the statement partly read.

