EndSars Protest : NECO Postpones 2020 Exams Indefinitely

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the indefinite suspension of the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE).

In a statement released on Sunday October 25, by Azeez Sani, the Head of Information and Public Relations Division at NECO, stated that the decision to suspend the examination indefinitely followed the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which have disrupted the smooth conduct of examinations in some parts of the country,

He stated that the examination body had in a press release, dated October 21, 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE but had to indefinitely postpone the examination due to current security challenges in some parts of the country.

He explained that the imposed curfew and closed down of schools in some states have made it difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country

He added that the examination body would continue with the conduct of the examination in all states as soon as normalcy returns to the country.

“While regretting any inconveniences this postponement may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination” the statement in part read

The National Examination Council (also known as NECO) is an examination body in Nigeria that conducts the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the General Certificate in Education in June/July and November/December respectively.

NECO was created by former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar in April 1999. It was the first Federal organization to offer subsidized registration to academic candidates in Nigeria.

