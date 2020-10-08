World News

Nevada Halts Use of Rapid Coronavirus Tests in Nursing Homes

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

Two tests made by Quidel and BD repeatedly delivered false-positive results, prompting the state to stop using them.

Ex-governor Ohakim charged with giving false information

Previous article

The Baby Boomer Bond Dilemma

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News