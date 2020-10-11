New ALGON Deputy President pledges to uplift association

Khadijat Said, Birnin Kebbi

Alhaji Shehu Marshal-Jega, the newly-appointed Deputy National President of the Association for Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), has re-affirmed his commitment to work assiduously towards uplifting the association to a greater height.

According to a statement signed by Bashir Abubakar, the Media Aide to Marshal-Jaga, the deputy president expressed his commitment to abide by the constitutional provisions and rules of the association.

“I am committed to working hard toward uplifting the association in Kebbi state and the nation at large.

“I also pledge to abide by the constitutional provisions and rules of the association,” the statement quoted Marshal-Jega as saying.

It said that the new deputy national president had expressed his appreciation to the state government and people of Kebbi State for the endless support and cooperation given to him in order to excel in the association.

Barr. Marshal-Jega emerged deputy national president of the association on Wednesday, October 7, (2020) to replace its former deputy national president, Mohammed Soba, who was relieved of his position.

Marshal-Jega is Chairman, Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State and State Chairman of ALGON.